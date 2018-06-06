Schoolboy from Olney in training for challenge to help animals in need

A boy from Olney is set to take on the challenge of his life to raise money for HULA Animal Rescue.

Self-confessed animal lover Josh Bannister, aged 9, will run his first competitive event on Saturday, June 16.

The three kilometre long colour run is being hosted by Akeley Wood School in Buckingham and Josh hopes he can fundraise enough to make a difference for the animals at HULA.

HULA Animal Rescue, based in Aspley Guise, is part of the National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT), a rescue and re-homing charity that takes in and cares for homeless animals.

Josh’s mum, Stacey Purdy said: “Josh is a bit nervous about the event. He’s started training and going out running because he really wants to do well for the charity.

“We are a family of animal lovers. We have chickens, ducks, dogs, rabbit and fish. We also take in injured animals and help them. It’s mostly birds but sometimes we look after the odd hedgehog.

“I’m so proud of him, he’s raised an amazing £240 so far.” Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stacey-purdy