Schoolgirl from Milton Keynes facing leukaemia is JustGiving’s top young fundraiser

A seven-year-old schoolgirl has won a top prize for her fundraising after raising more than £40,000 for a children’s cancer charity.

Maddison Harris, who lives near Milton Keynes, was crowned ‘Young Fundraiser of the Year’ at the annual JustGiving Awards, held in London on Tuesday, November 20.

After losing her hair, following treatment for leukaemia, she used JustGiving to set up a campaign ‘Don’t Stare, it’s only Hair’, to raise funds and awareness of children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

Maddison raised a whopping £41,785.73 for the charity.

She was presented with her award by Josh Patterson from the TV show Made in Chelsea and Alex Holmes, CEO of Anti-bullying pro.

Keith Williams, general manager, UK and Ireland at JustGiving, said: “We are delighted and honoured to announce Maddison Harris as the JustGiving ‘Young Fundraiser of the Year’, for her commitment to raising awareness of the great work achieved by CLIC Sargent charity.

“The JustGiving Awards not only symbolises the hope, courage and determination of the human spirit, in the face of adversity. It also shows how technology is able to empower people to change the world by supporting the causes they care about.”

Maddison was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital last November unable to walk from pain in her spine, where it was discovered that she had two fractured vertebra. She was diagnosed with leukaemia (acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and AML amplification 1).

Many people who know Maddison wanted to know how they could help or donate, and she decided to ask a few close friends to shave their heads in support.

So her fundraising for Clic Sargent began.

Her fundraising page is at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bebraveandshavebegreatanddonate