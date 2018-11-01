Scooter club rides out to help homeless in Milton Keynes

The Tin Soldiers Scooter Club rode around Milton Keynes collecting much-need supplies for the local homeless population.

As well as donations from club members and friends, the club received huge support from the Bletchley stores of Asda and Tesco, for the event on October 14.

A spokesman said: “The club is well known locally for its charity work – Willen Hospice is the club’s long-standing nominated charity and the homeless run has now become an annual event. The success of the event without doubt is attributable to the willingness of both stores to get involved.

“This was the first year Asda came on board and they got their customers involved – three trollies rammed to the brims with food and toiletries! Tesco have supported the Tin Soldiers for a number of years now and as always, donated crates of essential items – it is this kind of community partnership that makes things happen.”

A van and a car were packed full and the contents handed over to the Salvation Army at Conniburrow to distribute.