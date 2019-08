A “tatty” old equipment hut has been given a colourful facelift by art students from MK College.

Bletchley's Scot football club was looking for inspiration for the building and invited the students along.

The hut at Scot FC

A football club spokesman said: "We at Scot FC in Bletchley we’re looking for some inspiration for a tatty old equipment hut. What they produced was outstanding work, exceptional behaviour throughout and professionalism beyond their years."