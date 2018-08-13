Second boy arrested on suspicion of murder in Milton Keynes, as post-mortem reveals victim died from single stab wound

Police have made a further arrest in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

A 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

The arrest is in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man. A post-mortem examination took place yesterday and established the cause of death was from a single stab wound to the abdomen.

At 10.20pm on Saturday (August 11) an altercation took place between a group of males in Duparc Close, Browns Wood. During the incident the victim sustained injuries and two males then left the scene on a moped.

Police subsequently received a report from the ambulance service shortly before 11pm.

The victim, who had left the scene in a taxi, was being treated for his injuries in Gibbwin, Great Linford. He was taken to hospital where he subsequently died yesterday.

Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place.

Senior investigating officer detective chief Inspector Ailsa Kent, from Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime unit, said: “We are continuing our investigation and would like to appeal to anyone who has any information about the incident to contact police if you have not already come forward.

“Uniformed patrols are continuing in the area and a cordon remains in place while enquiries continue.”

A 14-year-old boy from Milton Keynes, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.