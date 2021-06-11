Second M1 crash causing long delays near Milton Keynes

Traffic on the M1 is being delayed by over an hour following a collision involving at least two vehicles.

The latest reports from the scene state delays of over an hour have been caused by the crash, traffic is continuing to move slowly.

The crash took place on Northern lane from Milton Keynes to Northampton, two out of three lanes remain closed as emergency services attempt to make the area safe.

Delays going South from Milton Keynes to Luton have also been reported. It is suggested that traffic is taking 30 minutes longer than usual to get to Luton on the M1.

This is due to the collision reported this morning involving a lorry and two vans. Ongoing repair work following the major collision, means that only one lane will be open between junction 13 and 12 for the rest of the day, going Southbound on the M1.