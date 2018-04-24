Second man arrested following rape in Milton Keynes underpass

A second man has been arrested following the rape of a woman in a Milton Keynes underpass.

The attack took place in an underpass on Silbury Boulevard in the early hours of April 10.

A 31-year-old man from Fishermead area was arrested later that day and released on bail.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that officers arrested another man, aged 30 and of no fixed abode, on suspicion of rape last Thursday.

He has been bailed until May 17.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and ask that anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time comes forward.