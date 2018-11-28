Secondary school in Milton Keynes recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Financial Education

Ensuring students are equipped with lifelong financial knowledge and skills is quite a responsibility so teachers at Denbigh School are proud to have had their efforts rewarded with an award naming the school as a Centre of Excellence for Financial Education.

Staff have worked with the Open University and TV money expert Martin Lewis OBE to develop student finance lessons which are delivered during tutor and mentoring sessions. They have also developed a series of sessions for the school’s Children’s University Programme, delivered to Year 6 students from Denbigh’s partner schools.

Headteacher Andy Squires said: “It is so pleasing to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence for the Financial Education we provide. At Denbigh we go beyond the National Curriculum to ensure that we equip our students with the life skills they will need when they leave us and go into the world of work or Further Education.”