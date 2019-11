Motorists should take extra care and note that sections of two grid roads in Milton Keynes have been closed in due to extreme flooding.

These are on Marlborough Street (V8) between the H6 Childs Way and H5 Portway junctions, and the Saxon Street south roundabout on the eastbound side.

Saxon Street

Council workers are out with the gully tanker trying to clear the water.

Earlier this morning a section of the V4 near kiln Farm was closed as the road was almost completely underwater.

The V4 at Kiln Farm