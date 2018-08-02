Sensory fun and relaxation at cafe for families in Milton Keynes

A summer activity is being held in Milton Keynes to provide families with space and time to relax.

The Sensory Cafe will be run at dates during August and is being opened to give help for families that include a child with additional needs.

The cafe will welcome families along with siblings of children who can benefit from the sensory environment.

The Sensory Cafe is to be held at Christ Church, Stantonbury Campus, Stantonbury for four afternoons.

The cafe welcomes families on Tuesday, August 14 and Wednesday, August 15, from 2pm to 4pm, and then again on Tuesday, August 21 and Wednesday, August 22, from 2pm to 4pm.

One of the organisers, Chenda Nuttall, said: “The cafe is open to families that include a child with additional needs with their siblings.

“We provide a sensory tent, soft play and a selection of sensory and craft activities, table tennis and table footaball, as well as an area to sit and enjoy space and refreshment.

“There will be refreshments for all and play for the children with a team to supervise the activities and help you enjoy some space.

“This is for families that have children with additional needs. Siblings are welcome.”

Christ Church is at Stantonbury Campus and you should use the postcode MK14 6BN when using sat nav.

Call Chenda on 07947 328551 for more details or search for the Sensory Cafe on Facebook.