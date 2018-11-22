Severe blaze destroys second-floor flat in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were called to deal with a blaze which caused ‘100 per cent damage’ to a second-floor flat in Central Milton Keynes last night (Wednesday).

One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Great Holm, one from Newport Pagnell, one from Bletchley and the turntable ladder form Great Holm attended Silbury Boulevard at 8.57pm.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two main jets, one hose reel and two positive pressure ventilation fans to help clear smoke throughout the building. One man was treated for smoke inhalation by South Central Ambulance Service.

While in attendance, firefighters stemmed a water leak affecting a separate flat.

Firefighters returned to the building overnight with thermal imaging cameras to check for hots spots.