Design-led flexible workspace operator, Co-Space, has signed a profit share lease for its third site at Elder House in Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes is regarded as one of the hot spots of office activity in the South East – it was recently dubbed “a great town for entrepreneurs”, ranking in the top 25 of British Towns (Bionic, 2022).

Co-Spaces have taken 19,000 sq.ft. of the 70,000 sqft building, which has a prominent position within 150m of the station entrance, on a new 15 year profit share lease, in addition to opening private office and co-working space, there will also be a new café/business lounge on the ground floor to re-position the image of the whole building which is undergoing substantial capital investment from the landlord.

Elder House

Acting on behalf of Co-Space, Will Kinnear, founder of HEWN, said: “Milton Keynes is booming, it has one of the highest rates of new businesses in the UK, with a colossal 42.7% survival rate. Co-Space’s other sites in Stevenage and Reading are both over 90% full, with a focus on supporting and enabling local businesses. Located next to the mainline station, it is a superb home for enterprise.”

With talent attraction and retention being one of the biggest challenges for businesses, employers are having to create workspaces that inspire employees to not just get back into the office but create the buzz that means staff are missing out if not there.

William Stokes, CEO and co-founder of Co-Space said: “Our spaces in Stevenage and Reading are both almost at capacity, we’re excited to be growing into a new space and location. Milton Keynes’ economy is growing, particularly in the IT, tech and consultancy sector, we are geared to support these businesses via a strong hospitality offer and connectivity.

" We look forward to partnering with the landlord to create high quality, design led workspace that will enable Elder House to attract occupiers looking for short or long term deals, no matter their size.”

Work has already began at the site, and it is expected to be open and operational by Summer 2023.

Options in the building include 930 sqft available directly from the landlord on leases via the agents Avison Young and Louch Shacklock.

