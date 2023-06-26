Shepherdswell Academy wins MK inspiration award
Executive headteacher at Shepherdswell Academy Ruth Ryan said: “We are delighted to be the most Inspiring Primary School in Milton Keynes and would like to thank everyone who supported the nomination.
“We are very proud that our school has been recognised in this way, it’s only possible with the support of our amazing school community – our pupils, staff, families, governors, East Midlands Academy Trust and everyone else who makes Shepherdswell Academy so special.”
Shepherdswell Academy is a primary school based in Springfield, Milton Keynes and is part of the East Midlands Academy Trust.