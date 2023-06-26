News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Shepherdswell Academy wins MK inspiration award

The awards celebrate inspiring individuals, businesses and organisations from Milton Keynes and the surrounding area, with the winners chosen by a public vote.
By Annalee BougourdContributor
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:54 BST
Shepherdswell Academy pupils celebrate being named most inspiring primary schoolShepherdswell Academy pupils celebrate being named most inspiring primary school
Shepherdswell Academy pupils celebrate being named most inspiring primary school

Executive headteacher at Shepherdswell Academy Ruth Ryan said: “We are delighted to be the most Inspiring Primary School in Milton Keynes and would like to thank everyone who supported the nomination.

“We are very proud that our school has been recognised in this way, it’s only possible with the support of our amazing school community – our pupils, staff, families, governors, East Midlands Academy Trust and everyone else who makes Shepherdswell Academy so special.”

Shepherdswell Academy is a primary school based in Springfield, Milton Keynes and is part of the East Midlands Academy Trust.

Related topics:Milton Keynes