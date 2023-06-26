Shepherdswell Academy wins MK inspiration award

Shepherdswell Academy pupils celebrate being named most inspiring primary school

Executive headteacher at Shepherdswell Academy Ruth Ryan said: “We are delighted to be the most Inspiring Primary School in Milton Keynes and would like to thank everyone who supported the nomination.

“We are very proud that our school has been recognised in this way, it’s only possible with the support of our amazing school community – our pupils, staff, families, governors, East Midlands Academy Trust and everyone else who makes Shepherdswell Academy so special.”

