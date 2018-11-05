Shoppers flock to the Milton Keynes Handmade & Vintage extravaganza

The Christmas shopping season kicked off at the weekend with an enormous turnout at centre:mk for the popular MK Handmade and Vintage winter event.

Customers were spoilt for choice, with more than 130 hand picked designer-makers, artists, artisans and specialist dealers to shop from; from restored jukeboxes, antiques interior pieces and stylish vintage clothing; to personalised hand sewn/knitted/crocheted items, traditionally handmade teddy bears, affordable art and upcycled lamps, to name just a few...there really was something for everyone.

"We were absolutely delighted with our winter event - our exhibitors put so much time and effort into spectacular festive displays of the most wonderful items; and our customers turned out to support them in force," said event organiser Jen Reeves-North.

"Now more so than ever, I think people appreciate that one of a kind item, and to support a small business in the process...we have a strict criteria of high quality vintage and antique goods sourced by the trader themselves; or for the handmade items to be made specifically by the person manning the stall.

"It really is the ultimate personal shopping experience - we have customers who manage to get literally all of their Christmas shopping done at our fair!"

The next Handmade and Vintage Fair will be held in March 2019; with 2019 dates to be confirmed shortly - visit www.mkhandmadeandvintage.co.uk for details.