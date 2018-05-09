Shopping centre team walking 100 miles will pass through Milton Keynes next week

The team from Weston Favell shopping centre is setting off for a real adventure next week when they attempt to walk more than 100 miles from London to Northampton in five days!

The route will take them alongside the Grand Union Canal and the group will be walking through Milton Keynes on Friday.

The shopping centre is raising funds for Thomas’s Fund, a charity providing music therapy in Northamptonshire for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses or a disability.

The goal is set at an ambitious £10,000.

The staff who are taking part are not only putting on their walking boots for a great cause, they are also funding the accommodation and food themselves as well as taking days off from their well-earned holiday allocation to make it all happen.

All donations will go straight to the charity, and help to make all the planning, effort and inevitable sore feet worthwhile.

Weston Favell’s centre manager, Kevin Legg, said: “I’m so proud of the team who is giving their absolute best to make this adventure a success.

"The walk is split into five days, with Milton Keynes' turn on day five. If you see us walking past, give us a wave and words of encouragement - our feet will no doubt be sore by then.

"And if you have any spare change, we would be very grateful to receive it; it will certainly come to a good use at Thomas’s Fund”

The walk is split into six days:

Day 1 - Monday 14th May – Travel down to London

Day 2 – Tuesday 15th May – Piccadilly to Denham Yacht Station, Uxbridge

Day 3 – Wednesday 16th May – Uxbridge to Berkhamsted

Day 4 – Thursday 17th May – Berkhamsted to Milton Keynes Marina, Waterside, MK

Day 5 – Friday 18th May – Waterside, MK to Stoke Bruerne

Day 6 – Saturday 19th May – Stoke Bruerne to Weston Favell SC

If you would like to make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/westonfavell