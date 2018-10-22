Showman family celebrate 40 years of funfair and fireworks in Milton Keynes

The family who run the Milton Keynes Funfair and Fireworks Spectacular each year in the city are celebrating their 40th anniversary of the event.

This year’s funfair is now open in Campbell Park and will be running until Sunday, November 4, when the free fireworks evening is held, at 8pm.

The first funfair and fireworks was organised by Keith Emmett snr and local circus stunt star Tod Cody in 1978 and attracted over 10,000 people.

It has been held in a number of locations over the years and now sees over 140,000 spectators enjoying the show, which has become a major autumn event. Security is provided throughout the funfair.

Now his grandson, Keith Emmett 111, says the tradition is carrying on in his grandfather’s memory. He said: “The Emmett family have solely funded the fireworks for over 40 years. My grandfather wanted us to continue this charitable event in memory of his legacy.

“He was a very generous man and did hundreds of charity events throughout his lifetime. His highlight was picking numerous charities to do collections outside his Gavioli organ at the annual Stony Stratford Christmas lights.”

Keith added: “My grandfather summed up perfectly why we as a family continue this annual event - ‘the smiles on people’s faces are our rewards’. this quote has stayed with us since his passing.” www.mkfireworks.co.uk