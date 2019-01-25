Sign up for a bigger and better Midnight Moo in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice is calling on women to sign up for this year’s MK Midnight Moo, which takes place on July 13.

The charity launched its flagship fundraiser this week, announcing the introduction of a brand new Half-Moo, in addition to its popular 10-mile walk. The new route is just over half the distance (6.3 miles) but promises to be just as much fun.

The Moo has become iconic in Milton Keynes, last year raising more than £120,000.

Starting and finishing at intu Milton Keynes at midnight, it’s open to walkers of all levels, whether they walk on their own, in pairs or in teams.

Willen Hospice chief executive, Peta Wilkinson, said: “I was thrilled to be part of last year’s MK Midnight Moo walking alongside 1000 other ladies, all raising money

to support our care.

“This is our biggest fundraising event of the year, and we’re so excited to be launching it for 2019.

Walkers can sign up for the Moo for just £20. The registration fee covers the cost of the event but it is fundraising that is key to the Moo’s success.

Senior Events Fundraiser, Tracey Jago, said: “We know our ladies love a theme and this year we have opted for disco! We can’t wait to see how our walkers will

embrace this theme through their fundraising and outfits on the night.

“Our ultimate aim is to raise funds for Willen Hospice and we know the ladies of Milton Keynes can rise to the challenge.”

Steve Moore, director of Specsavers Milton Keynes, added: “We are very lucky to be able to support local events and charities.

“Last year we sponsored the MK Midnight Moo and we’re very happily supporting it again this year.

“It’s a fun and unusual event to be involved with and we’re enjoying building on the success of our ongoing partnership. Willen Hospice provides exceptional care in our community and we are so proud to be able to sponsor them to help raise vital funds.”

Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.7 million every year, that’s £9 a minute, to continue to provide care to patients in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas. The MK Midnight Moo is a key event that helps the Hospice to reach that goal.

To find out more and to sign up, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/moo