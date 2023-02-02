Silverstone Museum stages exclusive exhibition featuring iconic F1 cars

The iconic cars of racing legends will be in the spotlight during February half term as Silverstone Museum stages an exclusive exhibition showcasing the racing cars of sporting stars, including Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and many more.

F1 fans, families and motorsport-mad visitors to Silverstone Museum will be able to get up close to Lewis Hamilton’s 2017 winning race car, on loan for a limited time only to the museum, which is unveiling its Racing Legends feature from February 11 to 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors to Silverstone Museum will be in pole position to see the iconic motorsport machines of racing legends including Sir Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Jenson Button and Graham Hill.

See Lewis Hamilton's 2017 winning race car at Silverstone Museum this February Half Term.

Highlights will include the Mercedes AMG F1 W09, one of the first F1 racing cars to feature the Halo (driver head protection) and the Brawn BGP 001, which made its debut at Silverstone and went on to win Brawn GP the Constructors’ World Championship with Jenson Button winning the Drivers’ Championship at the wheel.

Rachel James, head of marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: “We’re delighted to announce our fantastic February exhibition, which will run throughout the half term, giving families and motorsport fans a memorable and exclusive experience. It is well timed, as F1 pre-season testing will be under way and visiting the museum to see these championship winning cars will be the closest most visitors will have been to a genuine F1 car.

“The magnificent machines, on loan for a limited time from Mercedes-AMG Petronas, are amazing and will help form the show-stopping centrepiece of our feature. We are thrilled to have Lewis’s winning car as part of the display – it’s the real deal and his car even has stone chips in it from its last race!”

Families can also enjoy the kids’ trail, with over 60 hands-on exhibits where visitors can experience a variety of activities, including operating a wind tunnel, piloting a Wellington bomber, taking part in a pit stop, climbing into a replica Grand Prix car and seeing whether they’ve got what it takes to commentate on a Formula 1 Grand Prix.