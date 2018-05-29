Singing doctor from Milton Keynes hits the right notes for charities

A singing doctor from Milton Keynes who raises funds for a number of charities has released an album.

Over the past 18 months Dr Thao Nguyen, a GP who lives and works in the city, has been singing her heart out for charities in her spare time.

All funds raised go to causes including The Henry Allen Trust, Emily’s Star, The Bus Shelter MK, Compos Mentis, Keep Kids off the Street and MIND.

She has also supported national charities including Cancer Research UK and Bone Cancer Research UK.

Thao organises charity concerts at Parkside Medical Centre and is active in supporting the community in her role as the chair of Milton Keynes General Practice Federation.

She says inspiring music is a way to better health and wellbeing, whether as a performer or as a member of the audience.

She has recently released a limited signed edition charity album, ‘Musical Anthems’, with songs from famous West End musicals including Les Miserables and Wicked.

Her next big event is supporting a breast cancer charity with ‘The Greatest Showman Ball’, on June 23, with songs from the movie musical ‘The Greatest Showman’. Visit www.thaosinger.com

You can also see her in Centre:MK over the summer busking for charity, with her first on June 24, noon to 1pm. Thao is a finalist in this year’s MK Inspiration Awards, held in June, for the music category Upcoming Female Artist.