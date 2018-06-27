Singing doctor from Milton Keynes wins award for inspiring work

A city doctor who sings and raises thousands for charities has been honoured for her creativity.

Dr Thao Nguyen, from Parkside Medical Centre and chair of the Milton Keynes General Practice Federation, has won Upcoming Female Artist at the MK Inspiration Awards 2018 for her inspiring voluntary work singing for charity.

Dr Thao said she is honoured and proud to have won the award on behalf of everyone who voted and has supported her on this journey.

She said: “We did it, we won - because without everyone’s support and belief, this adventure and dream could not be possible.”

Over the past 18 months she has raised thousands of pounds for local charities including Emily’s Star, The Henry Allen Trust and The Bus Shelter MK.

She supports people around Milton Keynes to find their voice and sing for health through organising charity concerts at Parkside Medical Centre. She has inspired other general practices to do the same.

Follow her on Facebook at ‘Thao Singer’ visit www.thaosinger.com and info@thaosinger.com