Skills Awards championing engineers ‘changing the world’ is open to entrants from Milton Keynes

Nominations for the 2023 Enginuity Skills Awards are open

Engineers in Milton Keynes have the opportunity to put their skills in the spotlight and highlight how they are helping to change the world for future generations.

The Enginuity Skills Awards will celebrate the people and organisations whose commitment to engineering and manufacturing skills is safeguarding the sector’s future.

Enginuity has partnered with The Equal Group, working proactively to ensure the awards are as inclusive, accessible and diverse as possible.

With 10 categories, including Skills Champion of the Year, Training Partner of the Year and Apprentice of the Year, the ceremony will shine a light on a conveyor belt of talent helping to make a difference in the modern workplace.

Enginuity chief executive Ann Watson said: “Engineering and manufacturing businesses are hungry for skills at a time when the government’s Levelling Up agenda is relying on the sector to boost productivity across all regions of the UK.

“We continue to support engineers and manufacturers to adapt to this fast-paced change, rise to the challenges, and inspire the future workforce, while raising the profile of achievements within engineering and manufacturing.

“Our Skills Awards recognise and celebrate the commitment of learners and apprentices, training providers and employers to skills development, which is so important in supporting the future workforce

“Our survival and prosperity in the 21st century depend on a robust, high-quality response from engineers and manufacturers and these awards are a chance to champion all those who are making a difference day in, day out and who, given the opportunity, can change both their world and ours.”

The glittering ceremony will take place at the Park Plaza London Riverbank on Thursday, 29 June 2023 and will feature two new awards.

The ‘Today's Engineering Visionary’ category will honour someone whose work is making a difference today and will have an impact for generations to come. As well as taking home an award, they will earn their place in Enginuity’s Engineering Hall of Fame.

Creating the right environment for apprentices to thrive is crucial. The Apprentice Employer of the Year award recognises employers of all size who value and nurture apprentices, providing skills development that is making a difference.

Enginuity provides data-driven insights to give engineers the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to progress their careers.

Using unmatched industry expertise and data, Enginuity creates practical solutions for individuals, educators, and manufacturing and engineering employers.

By combining engineering expertise and ingenuity with data, Enginuity designs and refines easily integrated solutions to shine a light on the demand for skills development and help businesses and engineers make better decisions about the skills they need to succeed.

Principle sponsors of the 2023 Enginuity Skills Awards include BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, University College Birmingham, Teesside University, Lloyd’s Register Foundation, EAL, Innovate UK, Baxi and Qinetiq.

For more details on entering the awards please visit the website.

