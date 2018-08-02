Skydive in tribute to brother’s memory for healthcare assistant from Drayton Parslow

A woman whose brother died of a brain tumour is to do a charity skydive to raise money for vital research.

Sara Wiegand, a 49-year-old school healthcare assistant at the Buckinghamshire School Nursing Service, will take part in the skydive near Brackley with her husband, Jon, on August 18. Sara has already raised almost £1,800 for the Brain Tumour Research charity in memory of her brother, Mark Smith.

Sara, from Drayton Parslow, said: “The skydive will be part of my 50th birthday celebrations and I’m feeling excited to complete the challenge.

“Sadly, Mark died just shy of his 50th birthday, which gives me further motivation to raise money for this important cause.”

Mark was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour after suffering a seizure. He had radiotherapy and chemotherapy but sadly died aged 49, two years after his diagnosis, in March 2016.

He left behind wife Karen and twins Katie and Matthew, who turned eight the day after losing their dad.

Make a donation at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sara-wiegand1