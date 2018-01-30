Sleep out in Newport Pagnell raises more than £12,000 for Alzheimer’s Society

More than 100 childcare workers slept rough in Newport Pagnell to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The fundraisers from the Childbase Partnership day nurseries in the South of England said that the cold sleep out has also highlighted the plight of the homeless during the winter.

The sleep out took place in sleeping bags and cardboard, outside the company’s headquarters. It has so far raised more than £12,000 for the charity, which was chosen by the employees themselves. Last year’s drive raised a record £141,000 for charity.

Oliver Baucutt, team Leader at the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Meadow View Day Nursery in Newport Pagnell, said: “This is my fourth consecutive year taking part in this fantastic fund raising event and every year is a reminder of how much we take for granted in our daily lives. We all have a safe, warm, dry and comfortable bed at home when others are forced to do this every single night.”

Childbase Partnership Head of Fund-raising, Lucy Thompson, who also slept out, said: “My colleagues never fail to amaze me in how far they will go in pursuit of various challenges and the sacrifices they are prepared to make in support of worthy causes.”

Georgie Davies from the Alzheimer’s Societysaid: “It’s incredible to see the Childbase Partnership team braving the cold January weather to show their support and raise money for the Society. The money raised by the Big Sleep Out will help provide vital information and support for people affected by dementia.”