Smash-hit Queen musical We Will Rock You set for Milton Keynes

First came the smash-hit Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,' celebrating the career of one of the greatest ever rock bands, and now fans of the band in Milton Keynes can get set for We Will Rock You.

Following the triumphant 2010 and 2011 UK theatre tours and 2013 10th anniversary world arena tour, the smash hit Queen and Ben Elton musical, ‘We Will Rock You’ has been reimagined for 2019 and will embark on a brand new UK & Ireland tour, which will visit Milton Keynes in 2020.

With 24 of Queen’s biggest hits and Ben Elton’s hilarious futuristic comedy writing combined, comes a show that boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the band’s legendary live performances. This global phenomenon will continue to be one of the most spectacular musicals to tour the United Kingdom & Ireland.

Since 2002 more than 15 million theatregoers in 17 countries have been thrilled by We Will Rock You’s awe-inspiring production showcasing a number of Queen’s finest hits, including We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love, Killer Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now, Under Pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites The Dust and, of course, We Will Rock You.

We Will Rock You comes will play at Milton Keynes Theatre March 23-March 28, 2018.

