Somebody in Milton Keynes knows exactly what happened to Leah Croucher and where she is now

This is what to do if you know anything about missing Leah Croucher from Milton Keynes.

Read more: Macabre severed foot found on footpath does NOT belong to missing Leah Croucher from Milton Keynes

It is possible that people connected to that person also know. But so far, despite constant appeals, these people have stayed stubbornly and cowardly silent for three long months.

Leah's missing poster

Perhaps they are scared of what will happen. Perhaps they are scared they will be asked for their name, or they will be traced if they make that vital call to police.

Leah's case, together with the plight of her family, has captured the heart of Milton Keynes and much of the country since she vanished without trace while walking to work on February 15.

We are urging that person or persons with information to come clean and tell us where Leah is. They can collect a £5,000 if they wish for information that leads to Leah's return.

If they don't want anybody to know who you are, then call Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111. The call is free and personal details will not be taken.

Or, if they are brave enough, they can call police on 101 quoting reference number quoting reference number 43190049929.

Reports can also be made to police online via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/43H218A55-PO1