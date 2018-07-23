Songs and laughs as Milton Keynes students perform the musical Sister Act

The entertaining much-loved musical ‘Sister Act’, was performed to eager audiences at Denbigh School’s annual production.

The musical tells the story of Deloris, a lounge singer, who witnesses her boyfriend killing a man and who then hides in a convent for her own safety.

Staged over three nights, with an extra performance for senior residents and primary school children, the show gave the female cast members the opportunity to act in central roles, that had a real feel good factor.

Attending on the last night, headteacher Andy Squires said: “You can’t help smiling watching a musical like Sister Act.

“The cast of Denbigh students gave their all with the comedic elements of the show and they had the audience rocking along with the many jubilant songs.

“The performing arts faculty and the parents who supported the students should also be applauded for their tireless support.”