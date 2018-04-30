Soprano from Milton Keynes to sing at Wembley Stadium for Women's FA Cup final

Soprano Emily Haig, who last year performed the national anthem 10 times at Wembley Stadium, will be gracing the podium again this coming Saturday for the SSE Women’s FA Cup Final.

In addition to all the major football finals last year, including the Emirates FA Cup Final, Emily also performed three times at Silverstone Circuit for the World Endurance Championship, Rolex British Grand Prix and Ferrari 70th anniversary race.

“It is such a honour to perform the anthem for such a prestigious event and when you walk out of the tunnel to take your place on the podium and you hear the roar of the crowd and see all the flags and scarves it is thrilling beyond words," Emily said.

"I never get used to it, it is a great privilege. I am a great fan of women’s sport and am delighted to be singing at this event.”

Emily has already enjoyed a great few months in 2018 - singing the Australian and New Zealand anthems at the Vitality Women’s Netball Championship and the Scottish, Welsh and English anthems at the PredictorBet Elite Ice Hockey Championships.

