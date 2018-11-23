Special guest visits Milton Keynes school for UK Parliament Week

Last week the UK marked 100 years since the first women gained the right to vote by celebrating Parliament week. Schools across Milton Keynes took part in activities to find out more about our democracy.

One school received a special guest. On Friday (Nov 16) Giffard Park Primary School hosted the Secretary of State for Education Damian Hinds MP.

The MP was given a tour by two members of the School Council. He joined few classes to see their Parliament Week activities which included voting on whether ‘it was fair to be given homework’ a shock result saw the class agree it was!

He was then joined by local MP Mark Lancaster taking questions from year 6 students.

“I was delighted to welcome the Secretary of State to Giffard Park Primary School," Mark said.

"We were both incredibly impressed with how students were engaging with our Parliament and democracy. The questions they asked were very well researched and challenging!

“I think, given the important 100 years milestone, it is important we take time to appreciate our democracy and I was pleased to see so many schools, Girlguides, Scouts and local groups taking part.”

Headteacher of Giffard Park Primary School, Emma Donoghue added: “The staff and children very much enjoyed the opportunity to ask pertinent questions to the Secretary of State and MP Mark Lancaster, at such a poignant time in UK politics. Both of our visitors were highly complimentary about our children's knowledge, behaviour and their use of IT.”

This year’s UK Parliament Week festival was the largest ever and saw more than 7,000 registered events with over 500,000 people taking part. Participating organisations include Scouts, Girlguiding, and the British Youth Council.