Speedline and Skyline drivers fined for illegally plying for hire in Milton Keynes

Three more cab drivers have been prosecuted after being caught picking up passengers illegally – or ‘blagging’ - in Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes magistrates heard the three cases on Friday (April 27) which resulted from a joint enforcement operation carried out by Milton Keynes Council, South Northants Council and Thames Valley Police in September & December 2017.

Muhammad Tahir Mahboob of Twin Flower, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes did not attend court but was found guilty in absence for plying for hire, driving without valid motor insurance, and driving without a licence plate in September 2017.

He was fined £220 for plying for hire, £660 for invalid insurance, and £220 for not displaying his Council issued licence plate. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £631, with a victim surcharge of £66. Mr Mahboob is licensed by South Northants Council who will take appropriate action concerning his licence. At the time of the offence(s) he was operated by Speedline.

Muhammad Aamir of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in September 2017. He was fined £138 for plying for hire and £415 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £631, with a victim surcharge of £41. Mr Aamir is licensed by Aylesbury Vale District Council who will take appropriate action concerning his licence. At the time of the offence(s) he was operated by Speedline.

Jawad Saeedzada of Lamberts Croft, Greenleys pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in December 2017. He was fined £73 for plying for hire and £220 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £631, with a victim surcharge of £30. Mr Saeedzada is licensed by Milton Keynes Council who will take appropriate action concerning his licence. At the time of the offence(s) he was operated by Skyline.

A fourth driver also attended court for similar offences and pleaded not guilty. He will face trial on 11 June 2018.

The court heard how officers, acting as members of the public, engaged the drivers on journeys which had not been pre-booked from one location to another in Milton Keynes. At the completion of these journeys taxi enforcement officers and police were waiting. Investigations by council officers showed that the vehicles were not lawfully pre-booked for these journeys.

Steve Hayes, Head of Transport at Milton Keynes Council, said: “I would like to thank our enforcement partners, Thames Valley Police & South Northants District Council, for their support during this operation. Milton Keynes Council takes passenger safety very seriously. The laws and licensing standards that we enforce are in place to ensure that passengers are safe. People should be aware that if they use private hire vehicles without booking in advance then then the vehicle will not be insured if an accident occurs.”