Spice Girl Mel B is coming to Milton Keynes next month.

The Wannabe star will be signing copies of her biography, Brutally Honest at WHSmith in centre:mk on Saturday, December 1.

As one-fifth of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on X Factor and America's Got Talent, Melanie Brown, a.k.a Scary Spice, has been in the public eye since her 20s.. Brutally Honest is an exposé of the struggles and acute pain that lay behind the glamour and success.

With deep personal insight, remarkable frankness and trademark Yorkshire humour, the book removes the mask of fame and reveals the true story behind the Spice Girls.

To buy tickets visit www.blog.whsmith.co.uk/events/mel-b-book-signing-milton-keynes/