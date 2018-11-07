'Spooky goings on’ at intu Milton Keynes for October half term

Over the past two weeks, almost 1,000 mini monsters, witches, vampires and pumpkins raced to intu Milton Keynes to take part in some ‘spooktacular’ Halloween fun!

The centre ran free activities in the centre, including creepy colouring and a free-ky hunt! Plus, their very popular free pumpkin carving and trick or treat was back for another year at the weekend, much to the delight of its shoppers.

Families had fun with the creepy happenings at intu

This year, more than 480 children took part in Milton Keynes’ trick or treat hosted by the centre and 15 retailers got involved, offering little terrors lots of treats to fill their pumpkin buckets.

Plus, to ensure everyone was Halloween ready for last week’s spooky holiday, almost 200 children came to the centre on Saturday to carve their very own pumpkin ready to take home!

“This Halloween has been so much fun in the centre and I think it has been the busiest yet,” said marketing manager Kirsty McGiff.

“We love seeing everyone coming into the centre in their best fancy dress and it was fantastic for see so many smiling families getting involved. Now, roll of Christmas for lots more fantastic family entertainment!”