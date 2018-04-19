Sports news website team from Milton Keynes enjoy reporting on the Gold Coast

Milton Keynes-based sports news website insidethegames.biz has sent its largest ever team of journalists abroad to cover this year’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The seven-strong team started a live blog at the opening ceremony and covered every sport and medal through to the closing ceremony, regularly breaking news at an event in which 71-countries and territories compete.

Sarah Bowron, managing director, said: “The Commonwealth Games is such a fantastic event. It’s unique and has a wonderful feeling of inclusion that we rarely see at other Games.

“One minute you are talking to the President of the Cook Islands Commonwealth Games Association, the next you are talking to the Secretary General of the Maltese team. Prince Tunku from Malaysia will get on the same bus as you, and when you get to the venue Prince Edward will be there. From the Caribbean, to the Pacific, to Africa, Asia and Europe, we report on them all and we are all part of the Commonwealth Games Family.

“I liken the Commonwealth Games to a great big Commonwealth wedding reception. There are the older people in their 70’s and 80’s who have been attending Olympics and Commonwealth Games for 30 or 40 years, then there are the people in their 30’s, 40’s or 50’s who are there to work. There’s the sulky teenager who’s only there because he’s at that in-between age when he couldn’t be left at home alone but who secretly loves watching the sport and seeing their idols, and the children and babies who come with the adults.”

In addition to Sarah, the insidethegames.biz team in the Gold Coast are: editor Duncan Mackay, senior reporter Nick Butler, reporters Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt and historian Philip Barker.

Sarah added: “We have impeccable relationships with both the Commonwealth Games Federation and each of the Commonwealth Games Associations, as well as the Bidding and Organising Committees of each Games.

“Although we are very much a modern, digital news organisation, our success is built by investing in our journalism and using the tried and trusted methods that ensure our product is the very best that it can be.”