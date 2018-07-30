Sports pavilion in Milton Keynes invites the community to grand opening of exciting outdoor facility

People across Milton Keynes are invited to the opening of an exciting new sports facility in the city.

Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion, in Holborn Crescent, is celebrating the opening of its 3G artificial outdoor pitch with an open day on Saturday, August 4, and all are invited to join in the fun, from 10am until 4pm. Admission is free.

Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion

Visitors can enjoy hot food and other snacks and refreshment while taking a look at what’s on offer at the pavilion. Among the next events is match on the new pitch between Tattenhoe Football Club and Hertsmere Allstars on Saturday, August 11 at 7.30pm.

The sports pavilion offers superb facilities for the community including a cafe and bar, a high grade floodlit artificial grass pitch and outdoor legacy playing fields for football and team games.

The pavilion’s national standard all weather high grade artificial grass pitch can be hired in total or split into three 7-a-side pitches for club hire or groups.

There are three full size grass football pitches available plus two smaller sized DJ7 pitches. There is separate team and officials changing areas. The centre also offers a range of activities with the Keep Active MK programme, such as walking football.

Just recently the pavilion hosted a National Citizen Service (NCS) fun day where teenagers raised £526 for the city’s new cancer centre.

Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion is at MK4 3EQ, call 01908 749038 or email tattenhoe.enquiries@hertsmereleisure.co.uk