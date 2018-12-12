Sports Traider charity ball proves a big hit in Milton Keynes

More than 300 guest attended the annual Sports Traider charity ball at Stadium MK earlier this month.

The main goal was to help raise funds for individuals who cannot afford to purchase sports gear, sports equipment and sports wheelchairs so that they are able to participate in various sports; these are provided by Sports Traider to make sports accessible to all regardless of disability or ability.

Guests at the 007 charity ball

The main individuals benefiting from this are those that are from families who live below the poverty line and have been deprived from accessing normal amenities and facilities to pursue their interests.

Lance Haggith CEO and founder of Sports Traider said: “We are grateful to companies who have given donations to help children and young adults live an active life in fulfilling their true potential in sports. We also create clubs to give sporting opportunities to disabled and disadvantaged young individuals.

"We have many successes locally and wish to do more for the community of Milton Keynes and surrounding areas”.

Navrita Atwal, the chief executive of the Equality Council UK, presented four Equality Awards to individuals and companies who had made a difference to the lives of other people.

Guests at the event, which was held at Stadium MK

The awards went to Paul Rowlett from Everything Branded, Sarah Maxwell from Lightning Athletics Cheer & Dance, Israel Foster - GoCube Technology - ‘AidEye’; Toni Jones – Volunteer at Sports Traider.