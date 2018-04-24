Sporty pupils from Milton Keynes school take the next step in their careers

Two talented young female rugby players are looking forward to improving their game after being selected for England Rugby’s Centre of Excellence programme.

Shaniah Herelle and Nana Edjekoomhene, who both attend St Paul’s Catholic School in Milton Keynes, made it through a rigorous assessment day at Allianz Park, home of professional rugby club the Saracens FC.

They were delighted when they received letters informing them that they had qualified and progressed to the next level.

The letters said: “You are now one step further along the England Pathway and you should be very proud of your achievement, but now the hard work begins!

“You must use this training environment to continue to work hard and develop yourself as a player and an individual— ‘Better is always possible’.”

Both Shania, who is in Year 11, and Nana, a Year 12 pupil, play for the school rugby team.

They have also both played for England Rugby’s South West U15s girls’ squad.

Dave Manders, Rugby Development Manager at St Paul’s, said: “I’m very proud of both Shaniah and Nana. They continue to develop and are becoming very good rugby players indeed. They have a great work ethic which is vital. They want to be the best that they can be. Well done!”