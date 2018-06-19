St George's Cross will fly in Milton Keynes in support of England in the World Cup

Milton Keynes Council has accepted calls from Conservative leader Councillor Alex Walker to fly the England flag in a show of support for Dele Alli and the England team at this year's World Cup.

The St George's Cross was put up outside the Civic Offices on Monday - in time for England's winning match against Tunisia.

Alex Walker who represents the Stantonbury Ward called on the council to fly the flag earlier this week to show MK as a "proud English town."

After hearing the news Alex said: "Now I'm really in the mood for the World Cup! It's the perfect way to show MK's support for Dele and the whole squad. I'm delighted the Council agreed and the flag will fly proud in time for England's match on Monday.

"I have a good feeling we will do better than people think. It's going to be an amazing five weeks of football!"