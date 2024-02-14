Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out looking for locals to take part
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hit BBC One show Sort Your Life Out is looking for families or shared households to take part in a new series.
Would you like your home totally transformed by Stacey Solomon and her expert team? Through a life changing declutter, supersize spring clean and ingenious carpentry solutions, this process will bring joy back into your home.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imagine if the entire contents of your house were laid out before you, so you could decide what to keep, and what to lose.
Stacey and her expert team of organising fanatics can help you let go of the things you don’t need, and streamline what you do. Plus they’ll create space-saving storage and put systems in place to save you time and money in the future.
Whether you have a new baby on the way, want to run a business from home, find it hard to let go of sentimental items or just want to create calm in the chaos, we’d love to hear from you.
For more information or to apply, please visit: www.optomen.com/sort-your-life-out
Applications close Sunday 21 April 2024.