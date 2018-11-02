Staff at Milton Keynes housebuilding firm help raise almost £20,000 for cancer charity

Almost £20,000 has been raised for a cancer charity by a city housebuilder.

Staff working for Bellway Northern Home Counties – which has its divisional head office in Milton Keynes – have raised and donated an amazing £19,809 for Cancer Research UK over the past two years.

Fundraising events were organised by employees from the office in Caldecotte and the division’s developments across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire, with the totals raised by staff boosted by double match funding from Bellway’s head office in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Further events are now already being planned for a third year of the partnership with Cancer Research UK.

Chris Edginton, sales and marketing director for Bellway Northern Home Counties said: “I am so proud of all of our staff here for their fundraising efforts for this incredibly worthwhile cause.

“Cancer Research UK is a charity which is close to the hearts of many employees and they have worked so hard to achieve this fantastic fundraising total. I’d like to thank everyone who has played their part.

“The division is now looking forward to a third year of fundraising for the charity to support its aim of helping more people beat cancer.”

Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading charity dedicated to beating cancer through research and is entirely funded by the public.

The fundraising efforts of Bellway’s Milton Keynes-based employees are part of £780,000 raised by the company nationally for Cancer Research UK since August 2016.

In recognition of its ongoing partnership with the charity, Bellway recently won the Charity Partnership Award (Property & Construction) at the Business Charity Awards in London.

Bellway’s Northern Home Counties division is building new homes across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire. For more information, see bellway.co.uk