Staff tied up in terrifying shop robbery in Cranfield

Bedfordshire Police has released CCTV images following a robbery at Budgens in Cranfield on Wednesday evening (January 3).

At approximately 9.30pm, two men entered the store demanding money from the shop’s safe. After tying up the members of staff, they made off with a significant amount of cash.

Police would like to speak with the individuals shown in the CCTV image, as they believe they may have information that could assist the investigation.

Detective Constable Aroop Nandre, who is investigating, said: “This was a really nasty incident and we are hopeful that people in the area may have seen something that can help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Nandre on 101 quoting reference JD/371/2018, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.