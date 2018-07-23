Statement garden highlighting the ivory trade is launched at Woburn Safari Park

Charlie Mayhew MBE, of conservation charity TUSK, has opened a statement garden at Bedfordshire’s Woburn Safari Park to educate the public on the elephant ivory trade.

He was joined by Holly Mullins, from Eversholt School in Bedfordshire, who wrote to 10 Downing Street earlier in the summer expressing her concerns about the ivory trade.

The opening of the statement garden is particularly well timed as the government are proposing new legislation banning ivory trade items regardless of their age – and have just launched a new fund to tackle the problem.

The conceptual garden first appeared at the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show, but has now found its only permanent home at Woburn. It has been installed at ‘Elephant Junction’ in the park’s Foot Safari.