Stay safe in the sun as heatwave continues in Milton Keynes

The Met Office has issued a level 3 warning for heatwave conditions until Friday (July 27).

The very warm, locally hot, conditions are set to continue through the period, but especially in the middle of the week. The highest temperatures are likely to occur on Wednesday in parts the East Midlands.

NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is reminding people stay safe during the hot weather and to follow the advice from the NHS Choices, keep an eye on the Met Office forecast and help by keeping an eye on those most vulnerable.

Follow these top tips to keep safe in the sun:

Stay out of the sun.

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration in hot weather

Apply sunscreen with a factor of at least 15 and preferably higher

Use sunscreen to protect babies and children, and ensure they have plenty of fluids when outside in the open air

Make sure children do not become overheated or dehydrated when indoors

If travelling by car, take drinking water for the journey and ensure children do not become overheated

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

Wear a hat and light, loose-fitting clothes, preferably cotton

Use sun glasses that offer your eyes 100 UV protection.

Keep your home as cool as possible – shading windows and shutting them during the day may help. Open them when it is cooler at night.

If there's anybody you know, for example an older person living on their own, who might be at special risk, make sure they know what to do.

Advice on how to reduce the risk either for yourself or somebody you know can be found on NHS Choices at www.nhs.uk/summerhealth.