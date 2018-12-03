Steel signing for new cancer centre in Milton Keynes

Representatives from companies and communities in Milton Keynes gathered to sign their names on pieces of steel that will become an integral part of Milton Keynes University Hospital’s new cancer Centre.

Mayor Martin Petchey and Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Sir Henry Aubrey Fletcher, put their names to the steel, along with teenagers from Milton Keynes Academy and staff from local companies.

They wrote messages of support for the project in indelible ink for posterity. The steel will be placed above the entrance to the new centre, which, when it opens at the end of next year, will see integrated cancer services under one roof at the hospital.

Guests also toured the site and witnessed the progress of the building work. Already the foundations are in place and in the coming weeks, the rest of the steel infrastructure will be delivered and put in place.

Vanessa Holmes, head of fundraising for the hospital charity, said: “It was fantastic to be able to welcome so many representatives from all parts of Milton Keynes. Our guests were delighted, and some quite moved, to be able to write messages on the steel, knowing it will become part of the new cancer building.”

The new £15m cancer centre will make a huge difference to patients, their families and the staff who treat them. It will bring three cancer wards under one roof in one purpose-built, bright and welcoming space.

There will be a group activity room, complementary therapy room, chemotherapy area and a wellbeing area. Milton Keynes Hospital Charity ‘s Cancer Centre Appeal aims to raise £2.5 million. To find out more or to make a donation people can visit www.mkhcharity.org.uk