Step back in time this half term with a trip to Milton Keynes Museum

School is out next week, but there is no need for parents to worry about how to keep youngsters entertained this half term; Milton Keynes Museum is coming to the rescue!

The museum is the perfect place to visit this February, as the new city’s living history hub will be offering good stuff for all during the lesson lull.

Extraordinary science experiments will wow eager minds, with the emphasis placed firmly on the fun factor, and there will be plenty of opportunities to get involved, with shows happening hourly every day.

There will be children’s crafts to get stuck into as well, and the weather won’t stop play, with the museum hosting all its activities inside.

Half term week at the museum (running February 12-16) boasts something for everyone.

From sending morse code, to making and then enjoying hot buttered toast over the range in the traditional farmhouse kitchen. Or how about dialling delight in the fun Connected Earth Gallery?

Step back in time with a walk through the street of shops, or enjoy a school lesson the way things used to be in the Victorian school room. Without the cane, though, obviously!

Young motoring enthusiasts will love the Hall of Transport, and before the television took attentions, parlour games were the entertainment choice - the museum will offer you the chance to relive those days gone by.

And the museum’s hands-on policy will let you show off your skills on the ever-popular pianola, which can make anyone sound like an ace on the keys!

When you feel a bit peckish, a quick visit to the Granary Cafe will do away with hunger pangs – the cafe stocks lots of affordable snacks and delicious home made cakes to tempt you.

Standard admission prices apply – which will also give you free entry for the following 12 months when Gift Aid is given; adults £9, child £6, retired & unwaged £7.

A family ticket (admitting two adults and up to four children) is £26.

More information about forthcoming events and expansion plans can be found on the website www.mkmuseum.org.uk

