Steven Eagell Toyota revs up the Willen World Cup

Thousands of youngsters fought to get their hands on the top prize at the ever-popular Willen World Cup last weekend.

The event, which was hosted by Willen FC and was sponsored by Steven Eagell Toyota, was held on Saturday July 13 and Sunday July 14 at the club’s ground at Willen Pavilion, Milton Keynes.

The popular annual tournament, which launched in 1990 and is now in its 34th year, shines a light on the best of grassroots youth football in the area. During the event, which was attended by around 4,000 people, visitors enjoyed a BBQ and licensed bar. A total of 200 teams played over the course of the weekend, U7’s, U9’s, U11’s, U13’s and U15’s on Saturday, followed by U8’s, U10’s, U12’s, U14’s and U16’s tournaments the next day.

Steven Eagell Toyota has supported Willen FC for many years, including sponsoring the Willen U12 Knights team. As part of its sponsorship of the Willen World Cup, Steven Eagell Toyota displayed its branding around the club’s grounds, in addition to sponsoring trophies and medals for tournament winners and displaying the New Toyota C-HR throughout the event, enabling visitors to experience the newest addition to the manufacturer’s line-up.

Willen World Cup 2024

Sheraz Rashid, Group Operations Director, Steven Eagell Group said: “We are delighted to continue our support for Willen FC by sponsoring the Willen World Cup. All of the players who took part should be incredibly proud of their hard work and team spirit, as should the organisers and volunteers behind the event who put on what was a brilliant weekend of fun and lots of football.

“Engaging with our local communities is a key priority for us at Steven Eagell. Not only is Willen FC a non-profitable club with the membership and sponsorship money it receives being used to provide teams and players with up-to-date equipment and facilities, but the club also plays a significant role in nurturing and developing local talent. We look forward to continuing our support of Willen FC and we wish all teams the best of luck with their upcoming matches!”

Pete Morris, Chairman of Willen FC said: “We’re extremely grateful to Steven Eagell Toyota for supporting the Willen World Cup. Events such as these not only bring together around 2,000 children and their families to have fun and create fantastic memories, but they are also vital to help us raise funds to keep costs down for our players, making it as affordable as possible and enabling us to buy essential equipment for the club.

“With the funds received, we’ll be making donations to Willen Hospice and Emily Star, two local not-for-profit organisations that have touched the lives of so many people living in and around Milton Keynes.”

For more information about Steven Eagell Toyota, please visit: https://www.steveneagell.co.uk/toyota/

For more information about Willen FC, please visit: https://www.willenfc.com/