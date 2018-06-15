Stony Stratford in Bloom members cheer on the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Milton Keynes

Stony Stratford in Bloom volunteers and friends were on hand to give the OVO Energy Women's Tour an enthusiastic welcome when they passed through the town yesterday (Thursday).

Dressed in purple, green and white to commemorate the Women's Suffrage Campaign, SSIB volunteers raised a glass of celebratory Prosecco as the women cyclists, many of them national and international finalists, passed by.

The Stony in Bloom group had also planted up purple, white and green plants in the basket of a bike, which they brought to the grassy area at the Old Stratford end of the town.

Friends who'd been on the Suffragette March at the weekend brought a magnificent banner they'd made with the pictures of prominent MK women who'd made a difference - so the women cyclists were welcomed in style!