Stony Stratford residents set to welcome new nursery

One of the most established childcare providers in Milton Keynes is opening a new nursery this Autumn in Stony Stratford.

Acorn childcare has over 25 years’ experience operating nurseries and working with children.

The purpose built nursery is currently under construction on the site of Elizabeth House, Vicarage Road and will provide childcare and early years education for the local community.

The new nursery has been long awaited and championed by the Russell Street Day Nursery Parents Association after the closure of a previous nursery in 2010.

Cliff Brett and fellow parents have been tirelessly campaigning to re-open a nursery for the local community of Stony Stratford and have been successful in securing £50k of section 106 funding to make it happen.

The nursery will have separate areas for the under twos and over twos, and free-flow access to secure outdoor play areas.

Acorn places a strong emphasis on outdoor learning and play, with all pre-school children enjoying weekly Forest School sessions with Acorns trained Forest leaders.

Zoe Raven, CEO and founder of Acorn Childcare, says: “We’re thrilled to be adding to our Milton Keynes portfolio with another nursery. This will be our seventh in the city – our 11th in total; and it means we can give even more children access to a fantastic education that teaches them about the outdoors, and builds their confidence and self-motivation.

“We believe in providing a home from home setting, and putting the chid first is the best way I can sum up our nurseries. We are big advocates of encouraging learning and play in natural environments and have ensured the new nursery design has free-flow access to a secure outdoor play area.

“We are looking forward to working with the local community in Stony Stratford and welcoming new children to our Acorn family”

The nursery can accommodate 40 children ranging from four months to four years with places expected to go quickly.