Stony Stratford site manager scoops national Pride In Job award

Bill Scott, Site Manager for McCarthy and Stone’s Elizabeth House in Stony Stratford, is celebrating after picking up the coveted Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Builders’ Council (NHBC).

Now in its 28th year, the Pride in the Job Awards recognise site managers across the country who are at the top of their profession and are creating homes of an outstandingly high standard. Bill was selected as one of 450 winners, from around 16,000 Site Managers.

The judging process for the awards is extremely rigorous. As well as undergoing spot checks of the day-to-day running of their site, each site manager is assessed across many areas, including technical knowledge, consistency in the build process, leadership, and organisational skills. Only those who demonstrate exceptional standards and outstanding quality are presented with an award.

Bill said: "It is a privilege to be at the helm of the construction team during the build programme and I’m ecstatic to have won the award - the announcement came on the first anniversary since I had a stroke, so was very special to me to receive such fantastic news to celebrate both my career and my health”

“It’s not just mine, but the whole team’s. I am honoured to work with such fantastic colleagues, especially my Assistant Site Manager, Katie Whitewood. We have worked equally hard towards this award and teamwork makes the dream work!”

Peter Creighton, regional construction director for McCarthy and Stone North London, said: “The professionalism and dedication of our site managers ensures that our developments consistently meet the highest quality standards, and I am thrilled that Bill has been recognised for his commitment to excellence – from the start to the finish of the build programme.

All the successful Site Managers will be invited to regional awards ceremonies in the autumn, and they will also go on to compete for NHBC Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards.