Store dishes up over 82,000 meals on Christmas Eve

A superstore helped spread the festive cheer in a big way just before Christmas.

Aldi donated 82,368 meals to 52 charities across the region on Christmas Eve.

Aldi, which has stores across the South East in areas including Milton Keynes, paired over 500 stores across the UK with local charities and food banks to make the most of quality unsold fresh food after stores closed on December 24.

Around 798,744 meals were donated across the country, including 82,368 from Aldi’s stores across the South East. More than 500 UK charities benefitted from the initiative in total.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility, said: “By donating fresh food such as bread, fruit and vegetables and meat we’ve been able to support charities in providing warm and healthy festive meals this Christmas season.

“The feedback has been overwhelming and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to go above and beyond with our donations this year, and reach so many people in and across the South East.”

This initiative is an extension of Aldi’s existing food donations partnerships. The supermarket works directly with FareShare and Company Shop throughout the year and has also pledged to reduce operational food waste by 50% by 2030 as part of the Friends of Champions 12.3 network.