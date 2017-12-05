Students strive to impress with engineering skills in Abu Dhabi

Five city teenagers are aiming to become the first all-female team to win the world final of a technology challenge in Abu Dhabi this month.

Imogen Varga, Nia Schell, Demi York, Kathryn Papadakis and Yasmin Loveland hope to impress the judges of the Land Rover 4x4 Schools Technology Challenge with their engineering skills when they jet off to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Grand Prix circuit. They will negotiate a tricky 4x4 course with a special scale model car they have designed and built.

The girls, who are all sixth form students at Denbigh School, are collectively known as the ‘Epsilon Engineers’. The team won the competition’s UK final in March and is now one of 26 teams from 17 different countries contesting the world final. They will need to demonstrate the technology behind their design and explain how they have promoted their project and attracted funding.

Business estate Silverstone Park has provided some sponsorship and the Epsilon Engineers were invited to promote their work to 200 automotive companies and individuals at the Niche Vehicle Network’s annual members forum event, held at the estate’s University Technology College in November.

David Matthews, an engineering and design teacher at Denbigh School, said: “The school has been astounded at their motivation. The girls’ skills are across science and technology and engineering subjects such as software and CAD as well as maths and physics. They motivate themselves, arrange their own meetings and set out clear agendas. I am fully confident they will do a fantastic job in Abu Dhabi.”