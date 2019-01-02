Students support MK’s homeless with caring gifts

Generous students donated more gifts and essential items than ever before to homeless people in the city at Christmas.

Students at St Paul’s Catholic School in Leadenhall exceeded last year’s fundraising efforts, donating a grand total of 120 gift-filled shoe boxes, as well as four large bags full of blankets, hats, gloves and food to local charity Help Our Homeless MK.

The Advent Term fundraising activity was organised by St Paul’s RE Department and took the form of a ‘reverse Advent calendar’ showing a list of items that pupils could sign up for and bring into school.

These included shoe boxes (to fill with gifts), essential toiletries, clothing, treats and Christmas cards to write a message to the person who would receive the box.

While pupils throughout the school could opt to bring a single item or even fill a whole box themselves, the sixth form students gave up lots of their spare time to fill and wrap the boxes.

Laura Maw, head of RE at St Paul’s, said: “The aim of this initiative was to encourage pupils to think about giving what they can during Advent rather than focusing on the things that we receive. We’re absolutely delighted and very grateful that our pupils, staff, friends and families have supported our fundraising so enthusiastically.”

Help Our Homeless MK consists of a group of volunteers who have been supporting the homeless community since 2014. They organise a soup run a few nights a week and give out clothing, toiletries, bedding and tents to homeless people.